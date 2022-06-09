Spurs' NBA 2K23 player ratings revealed

Who are the top three rated Spurs on the latest edition of the popular sports video game?

SAN ANTONIO — It's that time of year when NBA 2K player ratings are released and everyone is eager to see how their favorite players fared.

Especially San Antonio Spurs fans as they get ready to dive in and create their super Spurs team on their favorite video game console.

Well wait no more as the Spurs new NBA 2K ratings are here via 2K Ratings.

First, the newer players including a couple of rookies - Blake Wesley, and Malakai Branham - do not have their ratings as of yet.

As for rookie Jeremy Sochan, he got a 73 to start his NBA career.

It’s saying 73 https://t.co/lEAnikQj0w — Ronnie 2K 2K23 (@Ronnie2K) September 6, 2022

Now for the rest of the team.

What stands out are the top three rated Spurs. They are Keldon Johnson (82), Jakob Poeltl (80), and new Spur Isaiah Roby (77).

Roby rated higher than Devin Vassell at 76 and Josh Richardson rounds out the top five Spurs at a 76 rating.

The team's overall rating is a 77 but keep in mind these ratings fluctuate throughout the season depending on injuries, trades, and performance, obviously.

Expect Johnson and Vassell to see a leap in their ratings as the season progresses with the pair likely being the focal points of the team.

And keep an eye on Tre Jones' rating. Currently at a 74 rating but he could see a jump in overall rating with him likely to be the team's starting point guard next season.