Spurs' Murray shares sneak peek of new New Balance colorway sneakers, including fiesta-themed pair

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Spurs fans could see their Dejounte Murray-New Balance sneaker collection grow by two new pairs.

Murray's line of sneakers has been a hit with fans with past ones that include a team fiesta-themed colorway as well as others such as the New Balance OMNIs.

But it seems two new colorways might be on the way and the Spurs guard shared a glimpse of what might be coming.

Murray shared a photo of new fiesta-color-inspired sneakers based on the Spurs' 2022 City Edition jerseys. He even asked fans to urge New Balance to release these new sneakers soon.

RETWEET If You Want @newbalancehoops To Drop This Colorway!!!!! 🙊🔥👟 pic.twitter.com/8QYeeBuFle — Dejounte Murray (@DejounteMurray) May 5, 2022

And if that wasn't enough to whet the appetite of Spurs fans, he also shared an image of a blue and orange New Balance OMNI colorway.

New Balance is also going the extra mile for the All-Star guard.

The shoe company recently created one-of-a-kind sneakers dedicated to Murray's late sister, Tesha.

He recently shared the unique sneakers on his social media which features birds flying near the back of the sneakers, a red-white colorway, and the phrase "Rest easy, T."

"Shout out New Balance Hoops for making me some fire dedicated to my sister," Murray posted. "I miss and love you Tesha forever."

And during the 2021-22 Spurs regular season, New Balance has also made sneakers dedicated to Murray's daughter, Riley, and he wore them often during the 2021-22 season.

"Those are her favorite colors," said Murray. "She's grateful and thankful [for the sneakers] just like her dad,"

As of now, there is no date when these new sneakers may hit the shelves.