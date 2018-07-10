SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Spurs point guard Dejounte Murray sustained a right knee injury late in the first half of Sunday's preseason game against the Houston Rockets at the AT&T Center.

Murray’s right leg appeared to give out while driving for a layup over Rockets guard James Harden, who was called for a foul. Murray fell to the floor with 2:20 left in the second quarter, writhing in pain.

San Antonio Spurs point guard Dejounte Murray on the floor after suffering a right knee injury during a preseason game at the AT&T Center on October 7, 2018. Photo by Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

The AT&T Center fell silent as he lay on the floor for a few minutes. He stood up and waved off a wheelchair that had been rolled out to the area under the basket where Murray fell. Murray limped to midcourt before turning around and heading to the locker room with Spurs trainer Will Sevening.

Murray had two points and three rebounds when he left the game. The Spurs issued an injury report at the half, confirming Murray had suffered a knee injury and would not return to the game.

The Spurs will likely announce Monday what injury Murray sustained and how long he’s expected to be out.

Murray's injury comes two days after rookie guard Lonnie Walker IV, the Spurs' No. 1 pick in the NBA draft this summer, suffered a medial meniscus tear in his right knee with 6:55 left in a 117-93 rout of Detroit on Friday night.

An MRI on Saturday revealed the tear. Walker will have surgery Monday in San Antonio and is expected to miss six to eight weeks, according to reports.

