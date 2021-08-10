Spurs' Murray sees Pau Gasol-type passing skills from rookie Landale

Players have to keep their heads on a swivel with the ball in Jock's hands.

SAN ANTONIO — Spurs rookie Jock Landale made his NBA debut in the team's preseason win over Utah.

He went on to record eight points, six rebounds, and three assists in 15 minutes played.

It was an impressive debut but it was his passing skills that caught the eye of his new teammate, Dejounte Murray.

"I played with Pau Gasol," Murray said following the game against Utah. "Pau Gasol is a great passer. He can read the game really well."

Now, Murray isn't anointing Landale the next Gasol but he sees similarities when the ball is in his hands.

During the game against the Jazz, Landale showed off pinpoint passing on an assist to new Spur Doug McDermott.

Just look at that backdoor cut by Doug McDermott.

It's that kind of vision with the ball Landale possesses that has Murray looking forward to seeing throughout the season.

"I'm not saying Jock is Pau Gasol but he's a great passer," said Murray. "He understands the game of basketball."

And Murray isn't the only one to see how skilled a passer Landle is.

"I think he's a very skilled passer," Jakob Poeltl said. "He doesn't shy away from making a pass that might not be 100% safe which is also important."

Said Poeltl: "I definitely think he has some passing skills."

It remains an open question if Landale will spend the bulk of his rookie season with the G League Austin Spurs or find his way to the Spurs' big man rotation.

Ultimately whether it is handing out assists or doing the dirty work on the court, Landale is ready to make his impact on the team.

"I know how to play basketball... just kind of doing the dirty work," - Spurs' J. Landale....

The 25-year-old is showing he can not only play in the paint, shoot and bring energy but can also be someone the team can count on when it comes to moving the ball.

"We can trust him with the ball in his hands," said Murray.