The Seattle connection: Spurs' Murray hands out advice to newest Bucks player, Beauchamp

After Beauchamp was drafted, the Spurs guard gave him some valuable advice.

SAN ANTONIO — The Seattle connection is strong throughout the NBA.

San Antonio Spurs' Dejounte Murray is from the area, as is the 2022 NBA Draft's No. 1 overall pick, the Orlando Magic's Paolo Banchero.

And so is the newest member of the Bucks, MarJon Beauchamp.

Beauchamp is from the Seattle area and has a close bond with the Spurs All-Star guard. The pair even attended the same high school.

That Seattle connection was on full display following Beauchamp's name being called when Milwaukee was on the clock.

Murray spoke with the Bucks rookie on social media about how he should remain true to himself and not let the bright lights of the NBA stage change him.

"Don't let nothing change you, no money, no fame, none of that s***. Stay true to who you are," said Murray.

(Note: Mild NSFW language in the video below.)



The Spurs did work out Beauchamp during the draft process.

After his time with the Spurs, he spoke highly of Murray, praising how much he's developed into the player he is now and how he emulates him.

"He's from Seattle, I am from Washington and we went to the same high school," Beauchamp said. "I just see the growth that he's done in the years with the Spurs. It amazes me and I can see myself because I am a hard worker."

And despite him now being a member of the Bucks, Beauchamp has been a Spurs fan for some time.