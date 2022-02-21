'He's a real one' | Spurs' Murray appreciates Lonnie Walker IV's support at All-Star Weekend

Walker took time out from his break to show his support for his first-time All-Star guard.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Spurs' Dejounte Murray wasn't the lone Spur at the 2022 NBA All-Star Weekend.

While Murray was dunking, and running up the court with the league's best, in attendance was his teammate, Lonnie Walker IV, showing his support for the first-time All-Star.

"He's a real one. He's been real to me from day one since we drafted him," Murray said following the All-Star Game.

Walker shared his time in Cleveland supporting Murray on his social media.

From arriving in Cleveland to capturing a moment the two shared before the game, Walker made sure Murray had his complete support.

And the Spurs point guard knows how genuine his teammate is, and not just at the NBA's annual event.

"A lot of guys will tell you they love you, they care for you or they support you through words," Murray said. "But his is all through actions, whether it's coming to my house, calling me, asking me to come over."

"When we're on the road he's asking me if he can come to my room for advice and just talk about life," Murray said.

In 26 minutes, Murray went 7-11 from the field, including five rebounds, five assists, one block and 17 pts in his All-Star debut.

It was an impressive outing and Murray hopes he'll be back for many more

"I got a lot of work to do," he said. "I'm not a one-hit wonder and I got to be back here. “There ain’t no way I can miss out on these types of events. It was a hell of a weekend. I have to keep working.”

Making the gesture more impactful for Murray was how Walker did not have to take time out of his mid-season rest.

Murray sees the sacrifice Walker made to make the trip to the All-Star, and it meant the world to him.

"This speaks for itself. That dude didn't have to come to All-Star Weekend," Murray said. "We need all the rest and family time we can get because when we get back, we got a playoff push."

The pair have a tight bond, and Walker going the extra mile to be there for his teammate just made it even stronger.