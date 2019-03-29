SAN ANTONIO — After sharing his thoughts on Manu Ginobil with the media before Thursday night's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Spurs coach Gregg Popovich smiled and quipped: "You know we have a game tonight, right?"

Before retiring Ginobili's jersey number in a postgame ceremony, the Silver and Black took care of business – barely – and walked off the AT&T Center court with a 116-110 victory.

The Spurs (44-32) currently own the No. 8, and final, seed in the Western Conference playoff race, leading No. 9 Sacramento (37-38) by 5.5 games. San Antonio, which has six games left on its schedule, hosts Sacramento on Sunday.

The Silver and Black drew to within one game of clinching a playoff berth for the 22nd consecutive year by turning back the Cavs. San Antonio's win, combined with Sacramento's loss in New Orleans on Thursday night, moved the Spurs' magic number to one.

The Spurs advance to the playoffs if Sacramento loses at Houston on Saturday night. If the Kings beat the Rockets, the Silver and Black would clinch the playoff berth with a win over Sacramento on Sunday.

Cleveland (19-57) cut the Spurs' lead to 111-110 on a basket by Larry Nance before Patty Mills nailed a three-pointer from the corner to put San Antonio up 114-110. Rudy Gay hit two free throws with 3.7 seconds left to end the scoring.

DeMar DeRozan led the Spurs' scoring with 21 points, and Collins Sexton paced the Cavs with 24. Bryn Forbes followed with 19 points on 8-of-13 shooting, including 3 of 8 from the three-point line.

Marco Belinelli (16), LaMarcus Aldridge (14), Gay (12), and Mills (11) also scored in double figures for the Spurs.

Collin Sexton and Kevin Love led the Cavs' scoring with 24 and 18 points, respectively.

Down 53-44 at the half, the Spurs outscored the Cavs 40-28 in the third quarter to take an 84-81 lead into the final period. DeRozan, who had only four points in the first half, scored 17 on 6-of-7 shooting in the third quarter to spark the Silver and Black's rally.

Sexton had 24 points through three quarters for Cleveland, which was shooting 50 percent (33-66) heading into the final period. They were 9 of 19 (47.4 percent) from beyond the arc.

The Spurs were at 54-percent shooting overall (34-63) and 37.5 percent (9-24) from the three-point line after three quarters.

Love and Sexton scored 16 and 15, respectively, to stake the Cavs to a 53-44 halftime lead. Cleveland led 28-27 after one quarter and outscored the Spurs 25-17 in the second period.

The Cavs shot 47.8 percent overall (22-46) and 46.2 percent (6-13) against the lethargic San Antonio defense in the first half.

Forbes and Belinelli scored 10 points to pace the Silver and Black in the first two quarters. Aldridge (6) and DeRozan (4) combined for only 10 points in the first half.

The Spurs shot 43.9 percent (18-41) from the field before intermission. They hit 6 of 19 three-pointers for 31.6 percent.

Cleveland was more aggressive from the opening tip, outrebounding San Antonio 27-18 in the first half and scoring 12 points off the Spurs' eight turnovers.