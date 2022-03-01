Spurs' McDermott sees crucial, winnable home games to close out the season

The Spurs will have more home games than road games to end the regular season.

SAN ANTONIO — The 2022 Spurs Rodeo Road Trip is a wrap and the team is eager to get back to the AT&T Center.

The Spurs were gone from February 9-28, playing eight games and ending with a 4-4 record.

They'll be back in action against the Kings at home on Thursday night and Spurs' Doug McDermott says everyone is eager to get back to the Alamo City.

“It’s huge. We’re ready to get home. We’re so ready to get home," McDermott said.

Another reason for their return home is their remaining games in the season.

The team has 12 home games out of their final 20. The team is 11-18 at home this season and won their last home game against Houston before the extended road trip started.

Most of the remaining home games are against teams San Antonio should be able to beat and McDermott sees the opportunity ahead.

"We’ve got some games we can win," McDermott said. "We’ve got to get some wins."

According to Tankathon, the Spurs have one of the easiest schedules to wrap up the season.

They have seven games against above .500 teams, which includes matches against Memphis, a pair of games against Golden State, and Denver. They also have nine games against sub-.500 teams including games against Portland, Houston, and Sacramento.

Currently, San Antonio is 9-27 against teams above .500 and 15-11 versus sub-.500 teams.

Also, the Spurs will have a seven-game homestand beginning on March 7 against the struggling Lakers as well as a three-game homestand starting on March 30 versus Memphis.

This bodes well for the Spurs who are chasing a spot in the West Play-In tournament currently just two games out of the 10th seed held by the surging Pelicans.

And with games remaining against teams also in the Play-In chase, getting wins in the stretch run of the season will be critical

"We need to take advantage of it because we have a great atmosphere at home, obviously," McDermott said.

Popovich impressed with Ja Morant

Grizzlies' Ja Morant had a career night against the Spurs Monday. He scored 52 points in the win over San Antonio leaving Spurs' Gregg Popovich impressed.

“I wish I had a camera so I could get a few pictures of it," quipped Popovich. "It’s pretty special. He was pretty special no doubt about that.”