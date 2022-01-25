Spurs' McDermott eager step on the court with Zach Collins and may seek his fashion tips

"We're all pulling for Zach," Doug McDermott.

SAN ANTONIO — Spurs' Zach Collins will provide the team toughness, a big that can stretch the floor, big man depth, and much more once he makes his way to San Antonio.

He's also willing to help his teammates in the fashion department.

Before he was assigned to the Austin Spurs as part of his rehabilitation from his ankle injury, Collins showcased his fashion sense on the Spurs bench.

"I try to. I try to," Collins laughed about his off-the-court style.

From fur coats to the latest Nikes, Collins definitely looks good supporting the team and is willing to give his teammates some fashion advice.

"I don't try to usually go out of my way but if they need help I'm always there," Collins said.

His Spurs teammate, Doug McDermott, is well aware of Collins' fashion.

When asked if he will seek some tips from the Spurs forward, McDermott is quick to notice the pair may not be shopping for the same clothes.

"We have a different taste in fashion," McDermott laughed.

However, what he is looking forward to from Collins' return is what he can offer on the court.

"I'm definitely looking forward to him setting screens," McDermott said. "Seeing him back on the floor."

In his return to the court, Collins scored eight points in 19 minutes along with three block shots in a 127-124 Austin win over the Vipers.

He was battling in the paint, not afraid to take the open three-shot, and showed crisp passing throughout the game.

A great sign of what he will bring to San Antonio once he's completed his reconditioning in Austin.

Said McDermott: "We're all pulling for Zach. He's been a real good teammate through all this."

McDermott applauds Collins' work ethic noting how early he is in the gym. He also notes the team is looking forward to his return which may come sooner than later.

"I think it will be pretty emotional when I come back and play in the NBA," said Collins.

San Antonio recalled Collins ahead but is still out for reconditioning. He had his best game in Austin recording 22 points and five rebounds in his second game.

The Spurs assigned Collins back to Austin Monday afternoon but once he is cleared to get on the NBA court he will bring that intensity and more.

As for the free fashion advice Collins is offering, McDermott isn't turning it away completely.