Doncic scores 25, Mavs beat Spurs 104-99 after wild swings

DALLAS — Luka Doncic scored 10 of his game-high 25 points in the fourth quarter as the Dallas Mavericks beat the San Antonio Spurs 104-99.

The game had some wild swings in the first half before turning into a back-and-forth affair. The Mavericks finally went ahead to stay on Doncic’s alley-oop pass to Dwight Powell for the finish that made it 86-84 with 8:33 left. Dejounte Murray and Jakob Poeltl had double-doubles for the Spurs.