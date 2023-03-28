Watch: Spurs mascot, the Coyote, converts to the Kings' religion of the beam

The Coyote might have some explaining to do.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs mascot, the Coyote, might have some explaining to do to Silver and Black fans as it appears he has converted to the Sacramento Kings' "religion of the beam."

In case you do not know, with every Kings' win this season, the team lights up a purple laser beam from their arena and into the Sacramento sky.

It's become a fan-favorite among Kings fans and Sacramento's mascot, Slamson, is converting other NBA mascots to the beam religion.

Including the Spurs mascot!

A video surfaced of the Spurs' very own Coyote marching alongside other team mascots, looking upward, and praying to the Kings' beam.

The video ends with the Coyote bowing to the Kings' mascot and the purple Sacramento beam represented by a lightsaber.

In fact, he even helped the Kings light the beam after a win over the Jazz!

Say it ain't so, Coyote!

According to an Instagram post by Dinger, the mascot for the Sacramento River Cats, the gathering was in celebration of Slamson's birthday so perhaps the Coyote was just going along with it to just make the Kings mascot's day a fun one for him.

However, this likely won't sit well with Spurs fans who expect to see the team's mascot just give all his love to the Spurs and just the Spurs!

In the end, this was just for fun and we all know the Coyote's heart belongs to just one team: The Spurs!