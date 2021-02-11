Spurs, Manu Ginobili visit S.A. Food Bank to learn more about San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO — Spurs' Zach Collins and Doug McDermott tagged along with new team player development coach, Manu Ginobili, to learn more about what makes San Antonio special.
The trio recently visited the San Antonio Food Bank to learn how it keeps residents in the city and Southwest Texas fed.
The Spurs young players and Ginobili have been exploring San Antonio since the offseason.
They have visited the south side's historic Missions, and toured the west side of the city.
The Spurs may be turning a new page in their franchise's history with the current rebuild on the court but off the court, the team continues to be a part of the fiber of the city since 1973.
