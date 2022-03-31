Spurs' Manu Ginobili will be a first-ballot induction into Basketball Hall of Fame, according to reports

Ginobili will join team legends George Gervin, Tim Duncan and David Robinson in the Hall of Fame.

SAN ANTONIO — Call this a no-brainer.

According to a report from The Athletic's Shams Charania, Spurs great Manu Ginoibli will be a first-ballot induction into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.

Considering what Ginobili accomplished during his time playing basketball, he is a shoo-in for first-ballot induction.

Over his 16-year NBA career – all with the Spurs – Ginobili amassed 14,043 points, 4,001 assists, 3,697 rebounds and 1,392 steals, and was honored with the NBA Sixth Man of the Year Award in 2008. He was also twice-named to the All-NBA Third Team (2008, 2011).

On the international stage, Ginobili helped deliver the first and only gold medal in Argentina's basketball history at the 2004 Olympics, as well as the bronze at the 2008 games. He joins Bill Bradley as the only two players to have won a EuroLeague title (2001), an NBA championship and an Olympic gold medal.

As soon as he is enshrined, he will join team legends George Gervin, Tim Duncan and David Robinson in the Hall of Fame.

The entire Class of 2022 will be unveiled during the NCAA Final Four in New Orleans in early April.