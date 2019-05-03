SAN ANTONIO — DeMar DeRozan scored 24 points and LaMarcus Aldridge had 22 as the Spurs hung on for a 104-103 victory over the Denver Nuggets on Monday night at the AT&T Center.

Two missed free throws by Rudy Gay left the door open for the Nuggets with 3.3 seconds left, but a shot from the corner by Denver guard Gary Harris skipped off the rim as time ran out.

The Silver and Black (36-29) have won three straight at home since returning from their annual rodeo road trip. San Antonio plays at Atlanta on Wednesday.

The Nuggets (42-21) have now lost three in a row, but they still are second in the Western Conference standings.

San Antonio led by 21 in the first half and 16 after three quarters, before they were outscored 34-19 in the final period.

Gay, who nailed 4 of 5 three-pointers, finished with 14 points and Derrick White added 11. No other Spurs scored in double figures.

Jamal Murray (25) and Nikola Jokic (22) led the Nuggets' scoring. Malik Beasley and Will Barton rounded out Denver's double-digit scoring with 15 and 12 points, respectively.

The Silver and Black led 36-17 after one quarter, 58-48 at the half and 85-69 going into the final period. San Antonio led by as many as 21 points in the first half.

The Spurs lead the series with the Nuggets 2-1. The teams play again April 3 in Denver.