FINAL

Spurs 109, Magic 111

Free throws sunk San Antonio down the stretch.

After a Trey Lyles, field goal, the Spurs were down by one with just 16.5 seconds to go in the game, 106-107. However, Aaron Gordon made the best of his two chances at the charity stripe, and Nikola Vucevic made one of his to increase the Magic's lead to 110-106.

A successful three-point attempt by Rudy Gay with just second to go brought San Antonio back to within one point, but Orlando's Evan Fournier sunk another free-throw attempt with .3 seconds to go, and the Spurs were unable to do anything with their last-second cross-court heave.

San Antonio drops to 5-7, including 1-4 away from the AT&T Center. Up next is a matchup with the Portland Trail Blazers back home on Saturday evening.

---

A pair of free throws by Terrence Ross has given the Magic the lead, 101-99, with 2:35 to go in the game. This is only the fourth time this season that Orlando has broken the 100-point barrier.

---

With 6:24 to go in the game, San Antonio continues to lead by four, 94-90. They managed to stifle the momentum the Magic found after halftime, keeping them at arm's length.

After getting to halftime with zero points, LaMarcus Aldridge now has 10 for the Spurs as the visiting team continues working to end its losing skid.

Third Quarter

San Antonio managed to get out into the lead once again in the final minutes of the fourth quarter. The Spurs lead by four going into the final dozen minutes of play.

---

Orlando has come back in the third quarter, outscoring San Antonio 22-10 through the first nine minutes to take the lead, 69-66.

Halftime

Spurs 56, Magic 47

Things are looking good for the Spurs through two quarters. DeMar DeRozan's 15 points have helped San Antonio to a nine-point lead at halftime; Patty Mills and Rudy Gay have nine and seven points, respectively.

---

San Antonio maintains an 11-point lead with 92 seconds to go in the half. DeRozan's 13 points continue to lead all players for the game thus far, though LaMarcus Aldridge has zero points on five shot attempts from the floor.

---

A 9-3 run to start the second quarter has staked the Spurs to a 13-point lead a few minutes into the second quarter, as San Antonio continues a strong defensive start to the matchup.

First Quarter

Spurs 31, Magic 24

DeMar DeRozan's nine first-quarter points have paced the Silver and Black to an early lead in Orlando. Both the Spurs and Magic made around 57% of their shots from the floor in the first dozen minutes, with the visiting team owning the early advantage in three-point shooting.

Pregame

Hoping to put an end to a three-game losing streak that has their record at 5-6 through 11 games this season, San Antonio travels to Orlando Friday evening to take on an Orlando Magic (4-7) squad that notched an impressive win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday.

San Antonio gave up 129 points in a loss to the Timberwolves Wednesday, a game in which the Silver and Black defense was called "soft" by its coach. The Magic, though, have broken the 100-point barrier just three times in 11 games this season, providing San Antonio with an opportunity to shore up what has been a weakness.

Friday's game tips of at 6 p.m. CT. Follow along here for updates.