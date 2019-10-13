SAN ANTONIO — Rookie sensation Zion Williamson scored 22 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead the New Orleans Pelicans to a 123-114 victory against the Spurs in preseason action Sunday at the AT&T Center.

Williamson, the No. 1 overall pick in the NBA Draft this summer, hit 8 of 11 shots and played 31 minutes.

New Orleans improved to 4-0 in the preseason and the Spurs dropped to 0-3.

Bryn Forbes and DeMar DeRozan led the Spurs' scoring with 18 and 16 points, respectively. Forbes hit 7 of 13 shots, including 3 of 6 three-pointers.

The Silver and Black continue their preseason schedule at Houston on Wednesday night, and play their preseason finale against Memphis on Friday at the AT&T Center.

San Antonio hosts the New York Knicks in its regular-season opener on Wednesday, Oct. 23.

