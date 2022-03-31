What is Spurs' Lonnie Walker IV's contract value?

Walker will be heading into free agency this offseason.

SAN ANTONIO — One of the bigger offseason storylines will be the future of Spurs' Lonnie Walker IV.

He will be a restricted free agent and should any team make him an offer, the Spurs can match or decline.

And that will be the big question surrounding Walker's NBA future deal: How much could he earn?

Profitx, a financial insight provider, posed this question and projected Walker's real-time value at $16.87 million.

In 11 games since the all-star break, Lonnie Walker is averaging 17.1 PPG on 45.9 FG%, with 2.5 3P/game on 40.0 3P%.



He will hope to carry that momentum into restricted free agency. His real-time contract value is $16.87M. pic.twitter.com/ImOAT0bUJh — profitx (@profitxai) March 21, 2022

Profitx expanded on this projection asking if the Spurs would match a deal slightly over $16.87 million at $17 million per year.

Assume a team offered Walker an offer sheet of 4-years, $68M ($17M average annual value).



Would the Spurs match that? — profitx (@profitxai) March 21, 2022

Since the All-Star break, Walker has spiked in production for the Spurs with averages of 16.2 points per game along with 2.3 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 45% shooting, and 38% shooting from the three-point line.

He's become more consistent, has confidence, and is becoming a valuable asset for the Spurs off the bench. He also has the team corporate knowledge and is seen as part of the franchise's young core along with Keldon Johnson, Devin Vassell, and Dejounte Murray.

He is still young (23 years old) and is seemingly finding himself in the NBA making him a valuable player to keep in San Antonio and a reason why another team may chase him in the offseason.

What do you say, Spurs fans? Should the Spurs keep Walker by matching any offer he may receive in the offseason? Overpay him so he remains a Spur?