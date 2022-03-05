Spurs' Lonnie Walker IV taking part in a 'Pawtograph Party,' and you are invited

Bring your pooch and yourself for a photo opportunity with the Spurs guard.

SAN ANTONIO — Spurs fans listen up!

Here is your chance to meet San Antonio Spurs guard Lonnie Walker IV and snap a photo with him along with your pet.

The Lonnie Walker IV Foundation announced that the Spurs guard will be taking part in a "Pawtograph Party" on Tuesday, May 17 between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. at Pawderosa Ranch at 1203 Mission Road, and all are welcomed.

For $30, you can have a printed and digital photo of you, your pet, and Walker, and the proceeds will go to The Lonnie Walker IV Foundation.

This fan event is just another in a string of community outreach programs Walker has been doing lately.

He took part in the "Never Give Up" educational rally at La Vernia High School and supported a "Hair-a-thon" giving anyone in San Antonio and surrounding cities free haircuts in partnership with Fantastic Sams.

"I'm truly blessed that they allowed me to be doing things with them and helping out because that's all I want to do at the end of the day, is help out as much as I can," Walker said.

Walker's community efforts are likely not going to end anytime soon.

He said he is looking to restart his basketball camps in San Antonio and in his hometown of Reading, Pennsylvania after the pandemic halted them.