Spurs' Lonnie Walker IV is hosting golf tournament and you can register now

SAN ANTONIO — Spurs fans here is your chance to meet San Antonio guard Lonnie Walker IV and hit the golf course with him.

The Lonnie Walker IV Foundation announced that the Spurs guard will be hosting a golf tournament, sponsored by Fantastic Sams, on June 4 at Riverbend Floresville at 101 Club Dr., Floresville, TX 78114.

Registration will start at 9 a.m. but you can get a jump on registering now by scanning the code below. Fees start at $125.00 per person which includes a green fee, cart, and meals.

In addition, there will be a silent and live auction provided by Giveback and a special appearance by Walker's teammate, Keldon Johnson.

This event is just another in a string of community outreach programs Walker has been doing lately.

You can meet Walker before the golf tournament at the "Pawtograph Party" on Tuesday, May 17 between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. at Pawderosa Ranch at 1203 Mission Road.

These two new meet-and-greet opportunities is showing how much he is active in the San Antonio community.

He took part in the "Never Give Up" educational rally at La Vernia High School and supported a "Hair-a-thon" giving anyone in San Antonio and surrounding cities free haircuts in partnership with Fantastic Sams.

"I'm truly blessed that they allowed me to be doing things with them and helping out because that's all I want to do at the end of the day, is help out as much as I can," Walker said.

And this is just the start of what Walker has in store for San Antonio during the offseason.

He said he is looking to restart his basketball camps in San Antonio after the pandemic halted them.

"We got a lot coming up. Last year, I didn't get to do my basketball camp and everything back home," Walker said. "So trying to do stuff within the community, within San Antonio, probably do a camp and whatnot, do some camps back home [Reading, PA] as well."