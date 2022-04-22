Spurs' Lonnie Walker IV is teaming up with Fantastic Sams for Child Abuse Prevention Month

For the Entire Month of April, Walker's foundation and Fantastic Sams are collecting items needed by Blue Bonnet Children's Advocacy Center.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — April is Child Abuse Prevention Month, and San Antonio Spurs' Lonnie Walker IV is doing his part.

Walker's foundation, The Lonnie Walker IV Foundation, recently announced they are teaming with Fantastic Sams to support the Bluebonnet Children's Advocacy Center.

For the Entire Month of April, Walker's foundation and Fantastic Sams are collecting items needed by Blue Bonnet Children's Advocacy Center which helps the families they support.

Some of the items needed are:

Disinfectant wipes and room spray

Paper towels, toilet paper, Kleenex

Glass and floor cleaner

Toilet and bathroom surface cleansers

Antibacterial liquid hand soap and hand sanitizer

For the entire list of needed items, click here. You can also make a monetary donation.

This is not the first time Walker and Fantastic Sams team up to help San Antonio and the surrounding community.

They recently put on a "Hair-A-Thon" providing free haircuts to everyone in San Antonio and other places near Bexar County. They also teamed up to encourage students at La Vernia High School to stay in school and not give up on their dreams and ambitions.

"Growing up as a kid, I was always been a bigger picture kid, helping out others, doing the best I can," Walker said. "When my dreams finally became reality and I got drafted by the Spurs organization, that's when I got the opportunity to take that next step into taking that role and helping out as many kids as I can the next generation."

Supporting Child Abuse Prevention month is something likely near to Walker.