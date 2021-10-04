Spurs legend Manu Ginobili to take part in 'NBA Lane' short film

Spurs fans have a big reason to check out the latest NBA film.

SAN ANTONIO — Spurs icon Manu Ginobili and a bevy of NBA legends and current players will be a part of the global premiere of “NBA Lane,” a short film celebrating the league’s storied history ahead of its 75th Anniversary Season, the league announced.

It will stream across all @NBA social platforms and on NBA.com/75 beginning Thursday, Oct. 7 at 12 p.m. ET as part of “NBA 75” flagship campaign.

The film stars actor and producer Michael B. Jordan and more than 30 NBA players and legends coming together to tell the story of the past 75 years through a comedic and fun lens.

Set in a fictional neighborhood where current NBA stars and legends reside, “NBA Lane” takes fans on a journey with the personalities – past, present and future – who have written the history of the game.

“‘NBA Lane’ was created as a way to honor both the history and future of the NBA,” said NBA Chief Marketing Officer Kate Jhaveri. “We are thrilled to bring together some of the league’s greatest players and legends to celebrate not just the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Season, but also the connection fans have built with our game.

“As someone who has been a member of the NBA Family for the past 65 years, I can truly say, like I do in ‘NBA Lane’, ‘This game just keeps getting better,’” said NBA Legend Bill Russell. “Being a part of this film, alongside so many greats representing nearly eight decades of the league’s history, is a great thrill and a tremendous honor.”

Ginobili will be grilling with the Wizards mascot "G-Wiz" and will do his part to celebrate 75 years of NBA basketball.

Ginobili made his stamp on the NBA. He ushered in the Eurostep which has been adopted by many players and is considered one of the greatest international players to ever come to the NBA.

He is now serving in a player development role with the Spurs.