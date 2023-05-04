Spurs launch 'Play ATX' to help renovate Austin community spaces

Spurs Give and the Austin Parks Foundation are donating nearly $500,000 to launch “Play ATX.”

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs are taking over Austin, Texas for a week and they are making a big contribution to the Austin community.

In celebration of Spurs Week in Austin, Spurs Give and the Austin Parks Foundation (APF) are donating nearly $500,000 to launch “Play ATX,” a multi-year program dedicated to renovating parks and basketball courts throughout the city of Austin.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at Dove Springs District Park to unveil a newly renovated basketball court on Tuesday, April 4. Following the ceremony, a basketball clinic was held with 50 youth athletes from nearby schools.

“We are so excited and grateful to partner with the Spurs for this special program,” said Colin Wallis, CEO of Austin Parks Foundation. “Our Parks & Recreation Department is severely underfunded and partnerships like this help amplify our work and allow us to make much-needed improvements to our city’s parks. Outdoor activities, such as playing basketball, are so important, not only to foster a sense of community but for the tremendous physical and mental health benefits.”

On hand for the ceremony was Spurs' RC Buford and the team mascot, the Coyote. Joining them was the Austin Spurs mascot to help in the event.

Spurs Give and APF are working in partnership with the City of Austin and Austin Parks and Recreation Department to create safe play spaces and foster active lifestyles for families by rebuilding, refurbishing and updating community parks and basketball courts. Improvements to the basketball court at Dove Springs District Park include resurfacing and restriping the court, replacing the goals, and new benches and lights.

“Through creative collaboration and teamwork with Austin Parks Foundation and the Spurs, the newly refurbished basketball court is a wonderful addition to Dove Springs District Park,” said Austin Parks and Recreation’s Director Kimberly McNeeley. “Thank you to our partners who worked closely with the Parks and Recreation Department and community to make this court a reality.”

Also joining the fun were members of the Spurs staff to help put the youth basketball clinic at the park.

CREATING SAFE SPACES THROUGH PLAY ATX

Play ATX is an expansion of the Spurs Give program “Play SA,” which began in San Antonio in 2020. The San Antonio Parks and Recreation Department and Spurs Give teamed up with a goal of renovating parks most in need in each of the city's 10 districts. Projects have ranged from revamped basketball courts to a skate park to upgraded playgrounds. Play SA is in its third year and has completed 11 renovations.

“At SS&E we invest our time and resources in building leaders and legacies both on and off the court,” said Dr. Kara Allen, Chief Impact Officer for Spurs Sports & Entertainment. “We’re honored to get to do this work in Austin with incredible partners like the Austin Parks and Recreation Department who, like us, understand the importance of safe spaces for children and families to heal and play.”

The Spurs will face the Blazers and Timberwolves in Austin starting Thursday night. The game reflects the team's push into expanding its market footprint throughout South Texas.

