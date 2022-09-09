Spurs news: Ginobili HOF images, Sochan shouts out Manu, fan reactions, and more

Ginobili was inducted into the Hall Of Fame and fans are reacting. Here's the latest Spurs news and more.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs and the rest of the NBA are well into the offseason, but here's some Spurs news and notes you may have missed.

Let's catch you up on the latest on the Silver and Black.

WRAPPING UP MANU'S BIG DAY IN SPRINGFIELD

Now that the 2022 Naismith Basketball Hall Of Fame ceremonies are over and team legend Manu Ginobili is officially enshrined, let's look at some images from his momentous day.

Ginobili with his former teammates, Tony Parker and Michael Finley:

Love to see our Spurs Family supporting each other 🙌@HEB | #ManuHOF pic.twitter.com/MPHfnzjl5l — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) September 10, 2022

Manu's message to the fans:

"This is for you too. Thank you for always being there."@manuginobili shares a message to our Spurs Family ahead of his @Hoophall enshrinement 🖤@HEB | #ManuHOF pic.twitter.com/1Z12dcKuhv — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) September 10, 2022

No. 20's poster outside of the Hall before he was enshrined:

Manu gets his HOF ring:

Former Spur Tiago Splitter makes his way to support Ginobili:

Manu's former coaches - Ettore Messina and Chip Engelland - arrive at the ceremonies:

SPURS FANS REACT TO MANU'S HOF INDUCTION

Here is a sample of fans reacting to Manu's big night:

Welcome to the Hall of Fame @manuginobili 🏀🏀 I got to meet this legend in 2003 right after they won the championship #HOF #ManuHOF #GoSpursGo #PorVida pic.twitter.com/KkOwKlAvZT — Nikki (@Nikki_00) September 11, 2022

SPURS ROOKIE GIVES A SHOUT-OUT TO MANU

Spurs' Jeremy Sochan took time to give Manu a message on his Hall Of Fame enshrinement wishing him the best and hoping he has a career as Manu had.

SPURS FAN SPOTLIGHT: JOHN DYER

John is a big Spurs and Manu fan. He soaked in the Hall Of Fame celebration but took issue with the TV scheduling conflicting between Manu's night and the NFL.

The basketball hall of fame is during football season and only on nba tv, man that’s so diss respectful. Manu deserves better — John Dyer 🎙🌮 (@spursnsalsa) September 10, 2022