Spurs news: Ginobili HOF images, Sochan shouts out Manu, fan reactions, and more

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs and the rest of the NBA are well into the offseason, but here's some Spurs news and notes you may have missed.
Let's catch you up on the latest on the Silver and Black.
WRAPPING UP MANU'S BIG DAY IN SPRINGFIELD
Now that the 2022 Naismith Basketball Hall Of Fame ceremonies are over and team legend Manu Ginobili is officially enshrined, let's look at some images from his momentous day.
Ginobili with his former teammates, Tony Parker and Michael Finley:
Manu's message to the fans:
No. 20's poster outside of the Hall before he was enshrined:
Manu gets his HOF ring:
Former Spur Tiago Splitter makes his way to support Ginobili:
Manu's former coaches - Ettore Messina and Chip Engelland - arrive at the ceremonies:
SPURS FANS REACT TO MANU'S HOF INDUCTION
Here is a sample of fans reacting to Manu's big night:
SPURS ROOKIE GIVES A SHOUT-OUT TO MANU
Spurs' Jeremy Sochan took time to give Manu a message on his Hall Of Fame enshrinement wishing him the best and hoping he has a career as Manu had.
ICYMI: KELDON JOHNSON IS HAVING A MEET AND GREET WITH FANS
The start of the Spurs 2022-23 season is closing in fast and fans are eager to see their favorite team back on the court.
And as the new season gets closer, fans will have an opportunity to kick things off with Keldon Johnson.
Check it out:
SPURS FAN SPOTLIGHT: JOHN DYER
John is a big Spurs and Manu fan. He soaked in the Hall Of Fame celebration but took issue with the TV scheduling conflicting between Manu's night and the NFL.
