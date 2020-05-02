Pregame

The Spurs' annual Rodeo Road Trip kicked off in heartbreaking fashion with a narrow loss against the Clippers on Monday evening, but this portion of the schedule isn't doing the Silver and Black any favors.

A day after losing to the Clippers, 108-105, San Antonio takes on the Lakers in their first meeting since Kobe Bryant's shocking death last month. The two teams last played Nov. 25 in San Antonio, where the Lakes notched a 10-point win. Lebron James and Co. have been on a roll ever since, and enter Tuesday's game with a 37-11 record, although they're just 6-4 in their last 10 games.

San Antonio is an even .500 over its last 10 games, meanwhile, and hopes to tally a couple wins before the All-Star Break begins. Tuesday's game tips off at 9 p.m. CT; follow along here for live updates.