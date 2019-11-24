FINAL

Spurs 111, Knicks 104

New York gave San Antonio one final test in the fourth quarter, but the Spurs were able to hold off the Knicks for a 111-104 win, snapping their eight-game losing streak in the process.

San Antonio led the whole way after taking a 7-0 lead early in the game. Aldridge and DeRozan combined for 44 points, and three other Spurs reached double-digits in points.

Up next: The Spurs return home to take on the Lakers Monday night at the AT&T center.

---

A 27-16 run by the Knicks in the fourth quarter has brought them to within seven points of the Spurs, with 2:24 to play.

---

With just under seven minutes to go in the game, San Antonio is sittin' pretty with a 15-point lead in New York. LaMarcus Aldridge has a game-high 22 points, and Patty Mills has been hot from beyond the arc.

Third Quarter

Spurs 89, Knicks 71

The Spurs continued to lead after three quarters, 89-71.

Second Quarter

Spurs 68, Knicks 43

San Antonio carried its offensive energy from the first quarter into the second, increasing its lead to 25 after a dominant first quarter. Three Spurs have already scored in double-digit points, led by DeMar DeRozan's 15. The visitors are shooting 59% from the field, and have made 53% of their shots from beyond the arc as well; each one of Trey Lyles's three buckets from the field are three-pointers.

LaMarcus Aldridge is also contributed with nine first-half points, including this floater.

First Quarter

Spurs 32, Knicks 16

The Spurs have been plagued by slow starts in recent weeks, so these first dozen minutes in New York are exactly what Coach Pop ordered for San Antonio, which shot 60% in the opening frame, and also made five of six attempts at the charity stripe.

Marco Belinelli and Jakob Poeltl both have eight points early for the visiting squad.

---

With 3:22 to go in the opening period, San Antonio has opened up a 26-11 lead on the Knicks, paced by eight points from Marco Belinelli and seven from DeMar DeRozan.

San Antonio has managed to limit New York to making only 33% of its field goal attempts in the early going.

---

A strong effort out of the gate has provided the Spurs with a 7-0 cushion just two minutes into the game, forcing the home team to call an early timeout. Five of those early points belong to DeMar DeRozan.

Pregame

The Spurs remain on the road Saturday night as they will try, for the second straight night, to end a growing losing streak that is currently the team's longest in more than 20 years.

The latest loss Friday was to a strong Philadelphia 76ers squad that San Antonio was able to keep within arm's reach for most of the game before Philly shut the Silver and Black down in the final minutes. Now the team is taking on the lowly 4-11 Knicks, who have gone 3-7 in their last 10 games. Suffice to say, it's a good opportunity for Gregg Popovich's team to tally its first victory in two weeks.

The game begins at 6:30p.m. CT. Follow along here for live updates!

