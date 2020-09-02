FINAL

Spurs 102, Kings 122

The final minutes of tonight's game dwindled without much fuss, but that's because victory inevitably felt out of reach for San Antonio, which fell to Sacramento 122-102 tonight and to 22-30 on the season.

San Antonio didn't control the pace of the game for most of the second half, after the Kings used the momentum from a 15-0 run at the close of the third quarter to heave themselves to victory at the end of the fourth. The home team shot 52% from the floor for the game, and a scorching 54% from beyond the arc, outscoring San Antonio's three-point offense by 36 points.

Five Spurs reached double-digits in points, but none succeeded in reaching 20.

Up next for the Silver and Black: The eight-game road trip doesn't get any better with a visit to Denver Monday night.

---

With less than three minutes remaining, San Antonio needs a miracle to make up a 14-point deficit or else face the prospect of a make-or-break final five games of the Rodeo Road Trip.

---

The Spurs shaved an 11-point Kings lead to nine, but Sacramento didn't led the good guys get much closer as they now lead 100-86 with less than seven minute remaining and the Spurs' hopes looking dire.

Third Quarter

Spurs 78, Kings 89

Just when it seemed like momentum was on San Antonio's side, the Kings firmly grabbed it back, finishing the third quarter with 15 straight points while the Spurs couldn't buy a bucket over the final three minutes. Now the Silver and Black are in an 11-point hole to start the fourth quarter, their worst deficit of the night.

---

The Kings and Spurs traded the lead for some time early in the third quarter, but San Antonio now has its biggest lead of the game as the Spurs hold the advantage, 76-70.

After scoring just five points in the first two quarters, Bryn Forbes has 11 through nearly eight minutes of play in the third period as the Silver and Black construct a big offensive quarter. As KENS 5's Evan Closky succinctly puts it...

---

Spurs take the lead!

San Antonio is off to a furious pace in the third quarter, finding the net on each of their first seven shots from, with a bucket from Dejounte Murray putting his team in front. The Spurs now lead, 67-65, early in the third.

Trey Lyles is picking up where he left off the in the first half; he already has five this quarter for 17 in the game.

Second Quarter

Spurs 49, Kings 52

A pair of free throws from Sacramento's Da'Aron Fox has the Kings out to a slim three-point lead after one half of play in California. Both squads are shooting about 45% from the floor, but the home team is +9 in three-point offense.

Murray's 12-point efforts leads all players after the first half, with DeRozan and White chipping in another nine each. Trey Lyles is the lone Spurs player with points.

---

San Antonio is having a better quarter offensively than the start of the game, but so are the Kings, who remain in front by three points after a bucket by Dejounte Murray. He leads the Spurs with 10 points so far on the night as we approach halftime.

---

Sacramento has ballooned its lead to six with less than seven minutes remaining in the half as the Kings heat up from three-point range. They've hit four of five treys so far in the second quarter after managing three in the entire first quarter.

San Antonio, meanwhile, is keeping its offensive attack in the paint in the second. That's where they've attempted eight of their 11 second-quarter shots, making six of them.

First Quarter

Spurs 23, Kings 24

San Antonio led for most of the opening period, but a Buddy Hield try with less than a second left on the clock pushed the Kings to the front, 24-23. Hield leads all players with seven points after one quarter, while Derrick White has six for the Spurs.

---

The Spurs lead by three with about four minutes to go in the first quarter, with the team finding spots to shoot from all over the court early on. But both squads are still shooting less than 40% as they try to find and keep some offensive rhythm.

---

It's been a defensive-minded first quarter as San Antonio stakes a 10-5 lead early in tonight's game. The teams have combined to sink just six of their first 17 shots from the field, though the Spurs have held the Kings to just two buckets early on.

Pregame

Nearly halfway through an eight-game Rodeo Road Trip, San Antonio is still searching for its first win. Having lose three straight games, most recently a 125-117 result in Portland on Thursday, the Silver and Black now head back to Sacramento hoping to end its skid.

The Kings (20-31) meanwhile will be playing for their third straight win after a home defeat of the Miami Heat on Friday. At 11 games under .500, Sacramento's playoff outlook at this point in the season appears even bleaker than San Antonio's...which, of course, makes them a potentially deadlier team to face off against.

At seven games under .500, the Spurs (22-29) continue to preach consistency and executing the game plan from start to finish. On Thursday the Silver and Black led by six at the start of the fourth quarter before the Trail Blazers took the lead, and eventually the win.

"Got to be consistent for 48 minutes, as close to 48 minutes as possible," DeMar DeRozan said after that loss. "It’s going to take consistency.”

Neither team will be short-changed by injuries in a major way when they face each other Saturday night. Tipoff is at 9 p.m. CT; follow along here for live updates.