Spurs' Keldon Johnson taking part in Thanksgiving turkey giveaway

Johnson will be at Lanier High School on Nov. 20.

SAN ANTONIO — Thanksgiving will be special for families in need, thanks in large part to Spurs' Keldon Johnson.

Johnson, along with San Antonio's N.J.M. Business, will be on hand for a Thanksgiving Day turkey giveaway at Lanier High School on Nov. 20 starting at 9 a.m. and ending at 3 p.m.

"Giving turkeys back to my city means a lot to me, especially doing it in the neighborhood that I grew up in and doing it at the school I attended," said N.J.M. co-owner Nicholi Cristan. "It makes me happy knowing that I can help out the people who need it."

Johnson will not only be handing out turkeys to San Antonio families; he is also providing turkeys for the giveaway.

"Keldon being involved in it means a lot to me," Cristan said. "These past few months, Keldon has helped me a lot."

Johnson is very active in the San Antonio community, and with Lanier High School.

He's donated basketball equipment to the school, attends their football games, took part in their Sports Night and so much more.

To see him go out of the way once again for the San Antonio community speaks volumes about his character and his love for the city.

Cristan said, "I see Keldon as a big brother and a role model and it’s great to see he loves San Antonio just as much as I do, or maybe more."

To get a turkey, and meet the Spurs forward, you must reserve one at N.J.M.businessgroup@gmail.com or call (210) 548-0706.