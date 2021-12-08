Spurs' Keldon Johnson takes part in Lanier HS Sports Night

Keldon is doing his part for the San Antonio community.

SAN ANTONIO — Lanier High School recently kicked off their sports season with a grand celebration as their community got together to enjoy a night full of festivities.

The Lanier Band played, the JROTC was present, the Cheer Team got the crowd excited and coaches took pies to the face all in the name of fun.

And on hand to help usher in the sports season was Spurs' Keldon Johnson.

Johnson warmed up with the basketball players as they took some shots (maybe gave them some pointers) and took time to take photos.

It is not surprising to see the Spurs forward give back to Lanier as he did.

He uses the high school's gym frequently for offseason work and shares his long sessions on social media.

This is just more proof of how much Johnson seeks to engrain himself into the San Antonio community and make a positive impact.