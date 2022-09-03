Air Johnson! Spurs' Keldon Johnson takes flight over San Antonio

Military Appreciation Night is on Saturday, March 12.

SAN ANTONIO — Ahead of Military Appreciation Night on Saturday, March 12, Spurs forward Keldon Johnson got in the seat of a flight simulator at the 433rd Airlift Wing at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland and took a virtual flight over downtown San Antonio.

USAA partnered with the 433rd to host Johnson last week. During the visit, he met with servicemembers, became an honorary member of the 433rd, experienced a C-5M flight simulator, and toured the C-5M Super Galaxy Aircraft.

Check out Johnson taking flight and getting too close to the virtual Tower of the Americas.

Just Keldon taking a flight over virtual San Antonio. Got too close to the Tower tho! 😂😂 #porvida #nba75 #SanAntonio pic.twitter.com/RPd4iWj25D — JeffGSpursKENS5 (@JeffGSpursZone) March 11, 2022

"It was a great experience. I had a blast," Johnson said. "I got to do so many different things and learn so many new things as well. I got to fly on a simulator. I got to see a C-5."

The Spurs and USAA will honor service members and veterans during their annual Military Appreciation Night on Saturday, March 12, when the Silver and Black host the Indiana Pacers. Presented by USAA, this tradition celebrates our local military community, including active duty, National Guard, Army Reserve, veteran service members, and their families.

Throughout the evening, special in-game moments will recognize military members for their service and sacrifice. During halftime, a special enlistment ceremony will take place as recruits are sworn into the United States Armed Forces.

Johnson comes from a military family. His oldest brother, Kyle who is stationed at Washington State, is an aircraft mechanic.

"I feel like I already had a great appreciation for all military," Johnson said. "My brother is actually in the Air Force."

Gameday Military Perks

In appreciation of their service and USAA membership, the first 500 fans with military ID or USAA membership will receive a Spurs stainless-steel water bottle at the USAA northeast VIP military entrance. Their credentials will score them $5 off parking in Lot 6 at the gate, while supplies last. Servicemembers and USAA members can also stock up on new merchandise at the official Spurs Fan Shop inside the AT&T Center at 15% off with a valid military ID.