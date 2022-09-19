Spurs' Keldon Johnson will be a special commentator at 'Brawl Or Nothing'

Johnson will be getting behind the microphone to call every punch at the upcoming event at the Tech Port Center.

SAN ANTONIO — Does San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson have a future in sports media?

He just might and he is getting his first experience behind the microphone as a special "brawl' commentator at the upcoming event, "Brawl Or Nothing."

"Brawl Or Nothing" will be at the city's new Tech Port Center on October 8 beginning at 6:00 p.m.

It is described as an immersive fight and music experience. This event will include actual prizefighting in a "winner takes all" approach. All fighters will put their actual fight purses on the line.

It will be a fun to attend and Johnson will be a big part once again showing he is a huge part of the San Antonio community.

In case you didn't know, the Spurs forward is a big combat sports fan, especially boxing.

He even trains in the ring in the offseason at another San Antonio boxing legend's gym, Jesse James Leija.

He can be seen at boxing events in San Antonio and is a fan of the city's own boxer, Mario Barrios, always supporting him at his fights as he detailed in an interview with the Spurs.

Tickets are available now so make your way to the Tech Port Center and watch Johnson calling every punch, knock out, and each round.