Spurs' Keldon Johnson signs with Klutch Sports

Johnson joins the sports management giant.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson has signed on with Klutch Sports Group.

Klutch made the announcement via their social media on signing Johnson as well as announcing his brother, Austin Spurs' Kaleb Johnson, signed on as well.

Johnson joins Spurs' Dejounte Murray, and Lonnie Walker IV who are also with Klutch.

Klutch is a force in the NBA representing some of the biggest names.

Johnson joins other prominent NBA players who are part of Klutch such as LeBron James, Ben Simmons, Anthony Davis, and Trae Young.