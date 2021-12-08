WATCH: Spurs' Keldon Johnson shows his support for local business and goes sneaker shopping

Keldon's reaction to seeing a fan buy his jersey was fun!

SAN ANTONIO — When it comes to supporting San Antonio businesses, you can expect Spurs' Keldon Johnson to be front and center.

He is a spokesperson for a San Antonio auto body shop, supports local business Buck & Doe's Mercantile, and even shows up for San Antonio sneaker conventions.

Well well well, Spurs fans! Look who made his first TV commercial in San Antonio!



Things are looking up for the young Spur, Keldon Johnson! 👇👇👏👏👏😁😁 #nba #gospursgo #WholeNewGame pic.twitter.com/zSHwKmoYNY — JeffGSpursKENS5 (@JeffGSpursZone) September 3, 2020

And speaking of sneakers, the Spurs forward showed his support for local San Antonio sneaker shop, Tru North SA, and went on a sneaker shopping spree.

Check out Johnson visiting the store, adding to his sneaker collection, and his reaction to seeing a fan buy his Spurs Fiesta jersey and more.

Warning: Foul language used in video

Since arriving in San Antonio, Johnson puts the community first.

For example, he recently joined the Lanier High School Sports Night and shot hoops with the basketball players.

And he makes it clear, he loves San Antonio.

Here's what Keldon Johnson told me recently about living in San Antonio....



"I like to train here in San Antonio. I love being in San Antonio." #nba #gospursgo #nbatwitter pic.twitter.com/dCMYfe4waz — JeffGSpursKENS5 (@JeffGSpursZone) September 16, 2021