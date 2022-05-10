Spurs' Johnson says he could be back before start of the regular-season

Johnson suffered a right shoulder injury but feels he is ready to get back sooner than later.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Spurs' Keldon Johnson has been sidelined with a shoulder dislocation and has not played in the team's start of their preseason slate.

In fact, the team announced the forward could be out for the entire preseason but Johnson may have other plans.

In an interview with SiriusXM NBA Radio, Johnson says he is feeling much better and he could be ready in time for the team's final two preseason games.

"I feel like I will be back before opening night," Johnson said. "I want to say either the last game of preseason or before that. I'm feeling great."

Said Johnson: "I have had no setbacks. I feel amazing right now. I'm ready to go."

During a recent interview with Austin-based physician Dr. Ryan McCorkle on Locked On Spurs, he explained the type of injury Johnson suffered noting it was one where a huge amount of force is needed to sustain that type of shoulder dislocation.

However, he noted Johnson would be fine and complimented the team's medical staff.

Overall, the team will be cautious (as they always are with player's health) but this is good news for the team should he play soon.

It will help with team chemistry, the games will be a measuring stick as to how far Johnson's shoulder is healed and help him get ready for the start of the new season.

He will also be the focal point of the team after Dejounte Murray was traded to Atlanta. He also signed a four-year extension with the team in the offseason.

Johnson suffered a right posterior dislocation during open gym ahead of the team's training camp.