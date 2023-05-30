Spurs' Keldon Johnson posterizes player and shows off his three-point range during China tour

Johnson is treating his fans in China to some basketball action.

SAN ANTONIO — In case you missed it, San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson is in China as part of a sneaker promotional tour of his Chinese-based sneaker line from Qiaodan.

As part of the tour, he is hosting meet and greet sessions with his Chinese fans, signing autographs, and catching all the sights and sounds China has to offer.

While on tour, the Spurs forward laced up his sneakers and hit the court with fans putting on a show.

Johnson showed off his three-point shooting connecting on seven-straight three-pointers and attacking the rim while dunking on a player much to the delight of the crowd.

The only thing he may want to redo is trying to put on a one-man dunk show.

Instead of thrilling the crowd with his signature power dunks, he missed eight dunk attempts in a row!

Check out the video of Johnson getting stuffed by the rim:

He was in good spirits after yelling at the crowd with that energy he always brings.

Johnson has a sneaker deal with Qiaodan Sports. It includes a signature sneaker line and commercials.

Johnson wore his signature Qiaodan sneakers throughout last season but if you are looking to own a pair you will have to wait.

It is unknown if and when these sneakers will be available to the U.S. public. Currently, they are only available in China.

