Spurs' Joshua Primo joins Nike ahead of 2021-22 NBA season

Primo joins other Nike athletes such as LeBron James.

SAN ANTONIO — Spurs rookie guard Joshua Primo is enjoying quite the summer.

After being drafted No. 12 overall in the 2021 NBA Draft, immediately playing in the 2021 NBA Summer League, and getting his first basketball card comes another milestone.

Primo is officially a Nike athlete.

“He’s a Nike athlete officially now,” said Primo’s agent Todd Ramasar. “He’ll be wearing more Nikes on the floor as well as some of those exclusive Jordans.”

During Summer League play, Primo was representing Nike wearing Air Jordan 4s.

Josh Primo rocking the air Jordan 4s #GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/eLFwjRzLRI — JeffGSpursKENS5 (@JeffGSpursZone) August 16, 2021

This is huge for the Spurs’ youngest member.

He joins other top-NBA names to be called Nike athletes such as Michael Jordan, Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Giannis Antetokounmpo, LeBron James, and many others.

And Primo joining Nike is perfect as he’s worn the sneakers for some time.

“It was a natural fit for him,” Ramasar said. “Josh has worn Nikes. He’s comfortable in them.”

Said Ramasar: “It was a good fit.”

Sneaker fans will be closely watching which Nikes Primo will be wearing next season and maybe down the road he’ll have his signature “Air Primo” shoes.