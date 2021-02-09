Hot off the press! Spurs' Josh Primo's NBA rookie card is available

SAN ANTONIO — Spurs rookie Joshua Primo recently showed off his NBA rookie card, and you can get one right now.
Panini America has released Primo’s instant rookie basketball card in two styles.
There is the base card with a silver background and a more rare card with a red background going for a higher price.
Basketball card collecting is a booming hobby. Stores cannot keep up with the demand, and some cards are going for max dollars.
Recently, a signed 2003-04 Cleveland LeBron James rookie patch card sold for a whopping $2,029,500.
Grabbing Primo’s rookie card now may entice fans who believe he will pan out to be an NBA star player.
Maybe one day his card will re-sell for top dollars.
