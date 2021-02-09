Hot off the press! Spurs' Josh Primo's NBA rookie card is available

Who is grabbing the Spurs rookie card now before he has an NBA breakout season?

SAN ANTONIO — Spurs rookie Joshua Primo recently showed off his NBA rookie card, and you can get one right now.

You know it's even more official when you've signed your NBA Rookie Card ✍️



Year 1️⃣ coming 🔜! pic.twitter.com/sBQMOCcVUQ — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) September 1, 2021

Panini America has released Primo’s instant rookie basketball card in two styles.

There is the base card with a silver background and a more rare card with a red background going for a higher price.

Basketball card collecting is a booming hobby. Stores cannot keep up with the demand, and some cards are going for max dollars.

Recently, a signed 2003-04 Cleveland LeBron James rookie patch card sold for a whopping $2,029,500.

Final Sale Price: $2,029,500



An all-time record for this card in any grade. @KingJames pic.twitter.com/LRR9eVN0bE — Goldin Auctions (@GoldinAuctions) August 29, 2021

Grabbing Primo’s rookie card now may entice fans who believe he will pan out to be an NBA star player.

Maybe one day his card will re-sell for top dollars.