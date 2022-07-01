Spurs' Jock Landale gets engaged to longtime girlfriend, India

Wedding bells will be ringing soon for the Spurs rookie!

SAN ANTONIO — Wedding bells will be ringing in the future as Spurs rookie center, Jock Landale, is now engaged to longtime girlfriend, India Maddern.

Landale shared the touching moment as he got on one knee in New York City's Central Park and presented the engagement ring.

Obviously, she said yes!

Both are from Australia and the pair have done so much together.

Landale is just another recently Spur off the singles market.

Derrick White recently got married, Lonnie Walker IV got engaged and rookie Joe Wieskamp proposed to his Iowa college sweetheart.