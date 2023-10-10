Spurs' Sochan joins Polish sport drink '4Move' as new ambassador

Sochan and Polish sports drink "4MOVE" have teamed up.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Spurs' Jeremy Sochan and Polish sports drink "4MOVE" have teamed up.

Sochan is the company's new ambassador and it released a highlight reel of the team's forward in action to promote this new partnership.

"Practice, practice, and more practice! Here's the recipe for success that Jeremy passed on to us," 4MOVE shared on social media. "Once a yard kid, now an NBA player!"

"4MOVE" is described as an isotonic and functional sports drink.

"Marketing activity is also part of a professional athlete's career. I made the decision to cooperate with FoodCare together with my team. Isotonic drinks and vitamin waters are a natural part of my diet, and the 4MOVE brand guarantees high quality. Moreover, I am glad that FoodCare is a Polish brand that I can support with my face and name," Sochan said in a press release.

In addition, Sochan will be the face of a new Polish campaign called the "360 Campaign" but details of what that is currently remain undisclosed according to "4MOVE."

Since the offseason, Sochan has been focusing on improving all aspects of his game. Especially with the team expecting to pile up more wins this upcoming season, any improvements will help further that team goal.

"I'm just trying to develop my whole game. My body. My shot. It's just a mixture of stuff," he said.