Spurs' Sochan planning to stay one-handed at the free-throw stripe

SAN ANTONIO — If it works, why fix it?

That mindset is what San Antonio Spurs' Jeremy Sochan is taking when it comes to continuing the use of the one-handed free throw.

Last season, he struggled from the charity stripe.

He started at 40 percent free-throw shooting in Oct. 2023 and hovered over 61 percent in Nov. 2023.

A boost was needed and it came in the form of the long-time Spurs head coach, Gregg Popovich.

In Dec. 2023 Popovich urged Sochan to try using a one-handed free-throw shooting style.

And just like that, it worked!

Once he implemented it, Sochan's free-throw field goal percentage ballooned to 81% in Jan. and 77% to end the season in March.

"I think I will be sticking with the one-handed free throw," Sochan said, laughing.

But it's not just sticking with what works for him in one area of basketball.

Since the offseason, Sochan has been focusing on improving all aspects of his game. Especially with the team expecting to pile up more wins this upcoming season, any improvements will help further that team goal.

"I'm just trying to develop my whole game. My body. My shot. It's just a mixture of stuff," he said.

That "mixture of stuff" where he needs improvement starts at the three-point shot.

Last season, he connected on just 25% from the three-point line overall. He also was not shooting the ball consistently.

In Jan. he went 45% from the field, dropped in Feb. to 36%, and spiked up again in March to 48%. Keep in mind he did suffer a right knee injury to wrap up the season which limited him to just six games to close the season.

Stats aside, Sochan is looking to help develop that all-to-important ingredient for any pro-team to have success: Chemistry.

The good news is the players organized several mini-camps ahead of training camp.

Sochan was a part of them and that'll be important with the players mentioning that they want to pile up wins after going through a long 2022-23 season.

"Just develop being with the team and just playing as a team. Just a mixture of stuff," Sochan said.