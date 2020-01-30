FINAL

Jazz 120, Spurs 127

Spurs WIN!

San Antonio improved to 21-26 after holding the reins for most of tonight's game against the visiting Utah Jazz, a 32-win team, and ultimately winning, 127-120. The Spurs scored at least 28 points in each quarter en route to victory, and won despite being outscored by 24 points in the three-point game.

DeMar DeRozan led all scorers with an impressive 38-point performance, with five other Spurs reaching double digits in points. San Antonio shot 56% from the field as a team as the team ended a three-point losing streak against one of the West's top teams.

Up next for the Spurs: A visit by the Charlotte Hornets Saturday night. Tipoff is at 8 p.m. CT.

---

With 5:41 remaining, San Antonio leads Utah by just five points.

---

San Antonio responded to Utah's late-third-quarter run in kind, starting the final period of play in tonight's game with a 12-5 run to get its lead back to double-digits. DeMar DeRozan has 29 points for the game, and Jakob Poeltl has adding to his highlights on both ends of the floor.

Third Quarter

Jazz 94, Spurs 98

Utah did what it could to close the gap in the final minutes of the third quarter, cutting the Spurs' lead down to four points after San Antonio led by eight at halftime.

---

The Spurs remain impressive late in the third quarter of tonight's bout against the Jazz. With 3:30 remaining in the period, they lead the third-best team in the Western Conference by eight points. If the score holds, this will be one of the Silver and Black's more impressive wins of the season, especially considering Aldridge is sidelined with injury.

---

Might this be the consistency the Spurs were looking for?

San Antonio has upped its lead back to double-digits in the first minutes out of the locker room, and lead Utah by 13 points.

After scoring 17 points in the first 24 minutes of play, DeRozan has already scored nine more in the first six minutes of this quarter as he continues to make up for Aldridge's absence. Aaaaaand he's hit a major milestone...

Second Quarter

Jazz 62, Spurs 70

An even-handed second quarter that saw both teams notch 33 points has ended with the halftime advantage in the Spurs' possession. They lead, 70-62, after 24 minutes of play, led by DeMar DeRozan's 17 points.

Other players are stepping up in the absence of LaMarcus Aldridge, including Patty Mills, who has notched 11 points, and Dejounte Murray with his eight. As a team, San Antonio is shooting 64% from the field, a huge difference over the Jazz's 43% mark. But the visiting team has been superior from beyond the arc; the Jazz are +18 in three-point play.

---

The Spurs continue to out-play the Jazz on offense, yet their 10-point lead with 4:54 remaining in the second quarter would be a lot larger if it wasn't for one area of the game, as pointed out by KENS 5's Evan Closky:

Utah has sunk eight of 16 three-point attempts thus far, while San Antonio has found the net on just four of its nine attempts.

---

It's been a fairly balanced second quarter of play so far between the Spurs and Jazz; with less than seven minutes remaining in the first half, the good guys lead by nine as they maintain their lead. Marco Belinelli and Patty Mills are keeping San Antonio's offense chugging, combining for nine of their team's 13 points in this quarter so far.

First Quarter

Jazz 29, Spurs 37

A 17-8 run over the final 3:38 of the opening quarter has San Antonio in front by eight points at the end of it.

Four Spurs (DeRozan, Murray, Forbes and Mills) scored six points in the first quarter, an early sign that San Antonio's offensive attack will be a potent, balanced one this game. They shot 68% from the floor as a team.

---

A Chimezie Metu layup gave San Antonio a 20-18 lead late in the first quarter, but a three-pointer off the hands of Utah's Jordan Clarkson has the Jazz back in front, 21-20. Utah is scorching to begin this game, having made 63% of its shots from the floor, compared to the Spurs 54% mark.

---

And we're off!

Each San Antonio starter has notched exactly two points to start tonight's game, but the Silver and Black find themselves down by three early despite the balanced offensive attack.

Pregame

Just as San Antonio was starting to accrue some momentum in the form of its first three-game winning streak since the start of the season, three consecutive defeats have them lingering on the outside of the playoff picture entering action on Wednesday.

The Silver and Black return home from a slim loss at Chicago to take on the Utah Jazz, a 32-14 squad that is suddenly one of the league's hottest teams after winning eight of its last 10. They're also coming off a loss to the Houston Rockets on Monday at home.

The Spurs (20-26) will be without the services of LaMarcus Aldridge when they take on Donovan Mitchell and the Jazz, who are currently third in the Western Conference standings. As head coach Gregg Popovich said after his team lost to the Bulls, the primary thing San Antonio could use more of is consistency.

"We are just not a very consistent team," Popovich said. "That’s been most of the problem, consistency for 48 minutes.”

San Antonio and Utah tip off at 7:30 p.m. CT. Follow along here for live updates.

