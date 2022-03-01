'It was so far from my imagination' | Spurs' Jakob Poeltl weighs in on Russia-Ukraine war

"Nobody knows how far the whole thing will really go," Poeltl said.

SAN ANTONIO — All eyes are on the Russian-Ukrainian war as the globe is hoping things will end peacefully and soon.

And so is Spurs center Jakob Poeltl who weighed in on the conflict.

Poeltl, who is from Austria, is paying close attention to the war and spoke about it with Austria's APA.

"It's a great shame and sadness for the people who are being put in a situation they can't help themselves with," Poeltl said. "They have the choice of leaving their own country or fighting against Russia."

Poeltl says his fellow Spurs teammates are talking about the war in Ukraine, and he is stunned by the sad events occurring.

"It was so far from my imagination that a country like Russia would just invade Ukraine," said Poeltl.

He says he has no personal connections to Ukraine, but the Spurs center makes it clear that he is against the war.

"Nobody knows how far the whole thing will really go. It's all a big question mark," he said.

Ukraine is bracing for more Russian attacks and many countries have denounced Russia for its hostile actions.

Poeltl says his thoughts are with the Ukrainian people, and adds how nervous the war is making many that it could escalate at any moment.

Thoughts and prayers are pouring in for Ukraine as many hope the war will end soon.