Party time! Spurs hosting a season tipoff watch party in San Antonio

Cheer on the Spurs against the Mavericks with fellow fans.

SAN ANTONIO — The 2021-22 Spurs season is here, and it's time to hang out with fellow fans.

The Spurs are inviting fans to join them in celebrating the 2021-22 season at the "Spurs Season Tipoff Watch Party" in San Antonio as they visit their rivals, the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday, Oct. 28.

The watch party is free to the public and starts at 7 p.m. at Little Woodrow’s Stone Oak, with the game tipping off at 7:30 p.m.

And it's not just the game fans can look forward to.

Fans can expect a special appearance from the Spurs own DJ Quake as well as games, prizes and Spurs branded giveaways throughout the evening, including chances to snag Spurs tickets.