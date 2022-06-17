Spurs set to host 2022 NBA Draft parties

SAN ANTONIO — Thursday, June 23 will be a huge day for the San Antonio Spurs as the team will be selecting their newest players at the 2022 NBA Draft.
And to get fans hyped for the big day, the Spurs will be hosting two NBA Draft parties and you are invited.
The Spurs are inviting aa fans to their 2022 NBA Draft watch parties on Thursday, June 23, at 6:30 p.m. A part will be happening not only in San Antonio but in Austin as well.
According to the team, there will be numerous giveaways, including Spurs jerseys, an autographed Spurs basketball, official 2022 NBA Draft hats.
Fans can also buy new Spurs gear!
Here's the information you need to attend:
San Antonio
- Smoke BBQ+Skybar
- 501 E Crockett St., San Antonio, TX, 78205
- Free drink ticket, while supplies last
The Coyote, DJ Quake and Hype Squad will be in attendance and it will be family friendly.
Austin
- Armadillo Den
- 10106 Menchaca Rd, Austin TX, 78748
- Additional parking next door at Moontower Saloon. First 75 cars park free
- Rideshare offer – show you arrived using a rideshare service for 10% off your tab at Armadillo Den
- Free drink ticket, while supplies last
- DJ DMoney
- 21+
If you cannot attend in person, fans can join an exclusive 2022 NBA Draft experience on the Official Spurs Mobile App where they can watch the Spurs own pre-draft livestream and have the chance to win giveaways.
Starting at 6:30 p.m., the livestream will be an action-packed 30-minute show previewing the draft. You can also watch the livestream on Spurs social channels: Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.
