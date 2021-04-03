Spurs honoring 1,000 frontline workers with free tickets

The organization says they want to show appreciation for their tireless efforts during the pandemic and winter storm.

SAN ANTONIO — Spurs Sports & Entertainment announced the organization is "honoring a group of San Antonio’s hometown heroes as special guests when the Spurs host the Oklahoma City Thunder on March 4," their website says.

The organization says they want to show appreciation for their tireless efforts during the pandemic and winter storm. Free tickets were given to over 1,000 first responders, medical workers, teachers and frontline workers.

“One of the heart-warming, unique aspects of our city is that in times of need San Antonio rallies around San Antonio – friends help friends, neighbors help neighbors,” Brian Wright, San Antonio Spurs General Manager said.

Each guest will also receive a “Hometown Hero” themed shirt and a complimentary hot dog, drink.

