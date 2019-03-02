SAN ANTONIO — It wasn't a fair fight, but that hardly mattered in the final minute of the Spurs' 113-108 victory over the shorthanded New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday night at the AT&T Center.

Down by 22 points with 5:55 left, the Pelicans battled back to draw to within three (111-108) before guard Tim Frazier missed a three-pointer and LaMarcus Aldridge rebounded with 4.1 seconds left.

After a Spurs timeout, DeMar DeRozan was fouled and made both free throws to seal the win with 2.9 seconds left.

Aldridge recorded his 18th double-double of the season with 25 points and 14 rebounds, leading the Spurs to their fifth consecutive victory on the final night of a four-game home stand.

Aldridge, who had six offensive rebounds, made 12 of 20 field-goal attempts.

The Pelicans (23-30) played without five of their top six scorers, including All-NBA forward/center Anthony Davis, who was sidelined with a left index finger sprain. Four other New Orleans players sat out the game with injuries.

"I think the hardest teams to play against in this league are the guys that want to be out there and playing," DeRozan said. "The guys who don't really play that much are going to bring a different type of intensity and style of play that you aren't used to.

"A lot of things come unexpected and they really have nothing to lose, so if you have that mentality, you get an outcome like tonight."

Spurs coach Gregg Popovich credited his players for withstanding the Pelicans' furious fourth-quarter rally, when they outscored the Silver and Black 30-19.

"Good game," Popovich said. "I was really happy with their performance. With all the guys out for New Orleans, they've been playing well, you know, beating Houston. They had an opportunity to beat Denver the other night, and they've really pulled together and played well and played hard. So, it was a good win for us."

PHOTOS: Spurs win fifth straight after withstanding furious Pelicans rally

The Silver and Black (32-22) start their annual Rodeo Road Trip on Monday in Sacramento. They will play eight consecutive road games before hosting the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday, Feb. 27. San Antonio has five games left before the All-Star Game, scheduled Feb. 17 in Charlotte, N.C.

The Spurs are 21-8 since dropping three games below .500 with back-to-back road losses to the Utah Jazz and Los Angeles Lakers on Dec. 4-5.

Ahead by 11 points after one quarter Saturday night, the Spurs led 63-50 at halftime and 94-78 going into the fourth quarter. Then the Pelicans rallied.

"They're going to compete and guys who haven't had opportunity had opportunities, so those guys want to prove that they can play and they belong," Aldridge said. "We took care of business early. They made a run late and we ended up getting the win. At the end of the day, you want to win the game and we did."

Five other Spurs besides Aldridge scored in double figures. Rudy Gay and Marco Belinelli each finished with 17 points, and DeRozan had 13. Bryn Forbes and Patty Mills rounded out the double-digit scoring with 12 points apiece.

Frank Jackson led the Pelicans' scoring with 25 points, and Jrue Holiday and Ian Clark finished with 15 apiece. Cheick Diallo (13), Kenrich Williams (12) and Darius Miller also scored in double figures.

San Antonio was up 106-84 with 5:55 remaining before the Pelicans mounted their furious rally. New Orleans outscored the Spurs 24-5 before DeRozan hit the clinching free throws.

Clark had the hot hand for the Pelicans in the fourth quarter, finishing the period with 11 points on 4-of-5 shooting, including 3 of 4 from the three-point line.

New Orleans shot 50 percent in the fourth quarter, hitting 12 of 24 shots. The Pelicans were 4 of 11 from beyond the arc in the period.

"They made shots and their pace was good," Mills said, when he was asked about New Orleans' fourth-quarter comeback. "We managed to have that under control for the most part, but their pace was good at the end and they made threes. We missed a few bunnies around the hoop, but they didn't give up."

The Spurs went cold in the fourth quarter, shooting 31.7 percent overall (7-21) and making only 1 of 5 three-pointers.

"It's never over until it's over in the NBA," DeRozan said. "I have been in this league for 10 years and have seen the biggest of leads get cut down. For me, it's all about holding on tight and having faith in the guys. We came back in and were able to close it out."

Spurs forward LaMarcus Aldridge recorded his 18th double-double of the season in Saturday night's 113-108 win over the Pelicans, finishing with 25 points and 14 rebounds.

Photo by Antonio Morano (bit.ly/XR79FT) / Special to KENS5.com

Aldridge led the Silver and Black's first-half scoring with 18 points on 9-of-13 shooting. He also paced San Antonio on the boards with seven rebounds.

Holiday and Jackson had 10 points apiece for New Orleans at the half. The Pelicans shot 44.9 percent from the field in the first two quarters, making 22 of 49 attempts. They made only 2 of 13 three-pointers in the first half.

Gay (13), Belinelli (12) and Forbes (10) also scored in double figures for the Spurs in the first half.

San Antonio shot 53.1 percent overall (26-49) and 46.2 percent (6-13) from beyond the arc before intermission.