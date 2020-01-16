Second Quarter

Spurs 51, Heat 51

Miami held off San Antonio from taking the lead after the opening minutes of tonight's game, but the halftime score rightfully signals what's been a fairly even game of basketball so far.

DeRozan notched the final two points of the first half to bring the Spurs even with the Heat, 51-51, at halftime. The guard is off to another excellent start in tonight's game with 14 points; Patty Mills has chipped in 10 of his own.

As a team, San Antonio is shooting 47% from the field compared to a 43% mark for Miami. But the home team has sunk five more three-pointers, and also has the edge in rebounds and assists.

---

San Antonio continues to stay right on Miami's tail on the scoreboard, with the Heat continuing to stave them off...or at least preventing them from taking the lead. With 3:25 to go in the first half, the home team leads, 44-40.

---

The early minutes of the second quarter have it shaping up to be a big one for the Spurs; they've scored 13 points through 3:58 to cut Miami's seven-point lead at the end of the first quarter down to three. Patty Mills is leading the way; he scored eight straight points for San Antonio at one point, including two from downtown, and now has 10 points for the game.

Miami, meanwhile, is dominating thus far on the boards.

First Quarter

Spurs 17, Heat 24

At the end of the first dozen minutes, Miami leads, 24-17, after going on an 8-2 run to end the quarter. San Antonio didn't score over the final four minutes of the game, missing its last seven shots from the field as Miami clamped down on D.

---

After facing an early five-point deficit, the Spurs have closed the gap on Miami and are now down by only two points to the Heat with 3:45 remaining in the opening period.

Both teams are shooting about 50% from the floor, with Miami just a few ticks higher. LaMarcus Aldridge, meanwhile, is continuing his hot three-point shooting from as of late; he's three points so far tonight.

---

Miami is off to a hot start in Miami, leading San Antonio, 11-6, just over four minutes into tonight's game. Bryn Forbes is the only Spur contributes to his team so far; all six of the Spurs' points are his.

The Heat, meanwhile, have made half of their shots from the field so far.

Pregame

Winners of three of their last four games, including a pair of statement-making victories over the Bucks and Celtics, the Spurs on Wednesday night travel to Miami to finish off a four-game trip with a game against the Heat.

Both teams are 6-4 in their last 10 games as they meet up for the first time this season; last March, Miami defeated San Antonio 110-105 at the AT&T Center.

DeMar DeRozan, recently named the Western Conference Player of the Week, will be looking to keep his recent momentum going as he leads the Silver and Black into action on Wednesday. They'll be going up against a Miami team that's lost just once at home all season long.

Tipoff is set for 6:30 p.m. CT. Follow along here for live updates.

