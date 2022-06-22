Rumor: Spurs, Hawks discussing trade involving Dejounte Murray, John Collins

Could the Spurs be ready to trade their All-Star guard?

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — In a report from Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer, the San Antonio Spurs and Atlanta Hawks are discussing a deal involving All-Star guard Dejounte Murray and Hawks' John Collins.

Collins would address the team's need for a stretch-big as well as bring in an established NBA veteran approaching his prime years (24 years old) to pair with the team's bevy of youth.

He is a career 37% three-point short and averaged 16.2 points per game and 7.8 rebounds per game last season with the Hawks.

The 6-9 forward would help move Keldon Johnson to the small forward spot and help further the Spurs in the current rebuild.

However, trading for Murray would come with a hefty cost.

Fischer's report states that the Spurs are fielding offers for Murray and told teams it would take a “Jrue Holiday-like package” for the team to deal the budding star.

In 2021 the Pelicans traded Holiday to Milwaukee for a steep cost that included the Bucks sending two unprotected first-round draft picks in 2025 and 2027 to the Pelicans, plus the rights to swap first-round picks in 2024 and 2026 to New Orleans. The Bucks also traded Eric Bledsoe and George Hill.

Murray saw a career season with San Antonio averaging 21.1 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 9.2 assists per game. He's become the face of the franchise, an All-Star, and the on-court leader.

With his NBA stock this high, trading Murray could net the team a haul.

Collins would be an immediate impact player for the Spurs who need to address size either in a deal or in the draft.

In addition, the Spurs have been linked to seeking Collins in past seasons.

However, team GM, Brian Wright, did state the team will be open to a guard and not necessarily a big if that is the best player available when the team is on the clock during tomorrow's NBA Draft 2022.

Fischer also reports that the Spurs have interest in Serbian guard Vasilije which the Thunder hold his rights.