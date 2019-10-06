SAN ANTONIO — The most exciting reality television show begins in three weeks--the NBA offseason.

For San Antonio Spurs fans, this will be an interesting year from the sidelines because the organization could very well do next to nothing or completely transform the roster.

First, let's talk about the contracts on the books. I'm not going to get too detailed in this regard, but as you can see DeMar DeRozan, LaMarcus Aldridge and Patty Mills are all taking up a chunk of change. If the organization doesn't clear some cap space, then the offseason will be very quiet.

These are the Spurs top salaries, as of June 9, entering the 2019-2020 season.

If there's one thing I can say right now, I would be absolutely shocked if the core three of Dejounte Murray, Derrick White and Lonnie Walker were traded. As the Spurs transition into this new era, this is your foundation. Anything beyond that is fair game.

Let's talk about the guards. It's an obvious position of strength for the Spurs. There is no way the team enters the season with Murray, White, Walker, Mills, Bryn Forbes and Marco Belinelli. Out of this group, I think trading Marco is the most likely move. Package him with a pick and call it good.

If you're looking for a more intriguing discussion, DeMar DeRozan is the conversation we need to have.

Look, when Kawhi wanted out, it's not like team brass sought DeMar DeRozan as their No. 1 replacement option. They just decided to get the most they could and figure the rest out later. DeMar is a great player, but is he the best fit for this team?

He could be if they build around him, but right now you have two offenses. One that runs through him and the other that runs through LaMarcus Aldridge. It could get a bit clunky at times. Not too mention, the team isn't overwhelmingly better with him on the court and that's mostly because he's an average defender at best.

DeRozan has a player option after next season. If the Spurs aren't going to extend him and he opts out, then the team might lose DeMar receiving nothing for his two years of service.

It's a tough call.

Pop could say 'whatever.' The team might be better with him than the assets they can scoop up. So they could let the chips fall where they may.

Whatever the team does this offseason, the key focus will be the frontcourt. It's a depleted bunch without a young, future anchor after Kawhi dipped. Bojan Bogdanović is an option, as rumored, but to do that, the team needs to clear salary cap, as mentioned above.

I still believe San Antonio will sign Rudy Gay for another year, but if things get hairy and they need more money, he could go. I expect this to be a huge point of emphasis on draft day.

In the end, who knows what the heck is going to happen, but I can guarantee we will all be glued to Twitter once July 1 hits, bringing the start of free agency.

