Spurs have a pair of watch parties lined up for fans

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs may be out of town for a long time, but that does not mean fans can't cheer on the team together right here in San Antonio.
The Spurs announced a pair of watch parties for this month and the first one will be on Wednesday at The Friendly Spot Ice House as the Spurs visit Cleveland. Festivities begin at 5:30 p.m. at 943 S Alamo Street.
Specially branded Spurs ULTRA cans will be available for purchase. Fans will also have a chance to win limited edition #ULTRADrip apparel as well as a chance to win a Dejounte Murray autographed basketball, tickets and much more.
The second watch part will be on the grounds of the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo on 723 AT&T Center Parkway, Feb. 16 starting at 6:30 p.m. at Expo Hall 2.
The Silver and Black tip off on the road against Oklahoma City at 7 p.m.
Any fan wearing their favorite Spurs gear will gain free entry into the rodeo fairgrounds and fans will have a chance to win a Keldon Johnson autographed basketball, custom City Edition jersey and more.
The Hype Squad will be showing off their moves while the Spurs own DJ Quake spins during both watch parties.
You have two chances to meet up with fellow Spurs fans, wear your best team gear and cheer on the team to the win!
