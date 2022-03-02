Spurs have a pair of watch parties lined up for fans

The Spurs begin their 2022 Rodeo Road Trip this Wednesday versus Cleveland.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs may be out of town for a long time, but that does not mean fans can't cheer on the team together right here in San Antonio.

The Spurs announced a pair of watch parties for this month and the first one will be on Wednesday at The Friendly Spot Ice House as the Spurs visit Cleveland. Festivities begin at 5:30 p.m. at 943 S Alamo Street.

Specially branded Spurs ULTRA cans will be available for purchase. Fans will also have a chance to win limited edition #ULTRADrip apparel as well as a chance to win a Dejounte Murray autographed basketball, tickets and much more.

The second watch part will be on the grounds of the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo on 723 AT&T Center Parkway, Feb. 16 starting at 6:30 p.m. at Expo Hall 2.

The Silver and Black tip off on the road against Oklahoma City at 7 p.m.

Any fan wearing their favorite Spurs gear will gain free entry into the rodeo fairgrounds and fans will have a chance to win a Keldon Johnson autographed basketball, custom City Edition jersey and more.

The Hype Squad will be showing off their moves while the Spurs own DJ Quake spins during both watch parties.