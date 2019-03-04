FOURTH QUARTER:

Spurs win, 117-111.

With the Spurs in danger of losing at home to the lowly Hawks, the role players stepped up. Derrick White went on a personal 7-0 scoring run and Marco Belinelli delivered a classic "no, no, yes!" shot.

The Spurs held on thanks to some big shots by the non-superstars. DeMar DeRozan led all scorers with 29 points and LaMarcus Aldridge had 16 points and 11 rebounds. We basically expect that.

But a 10-of-12 shooting night for Derrick White, where he scored 23 points (11 in the fourth quarter)? Unexpected. Bryn Forbes had 19 points on 11 shots and Patty Mills scored 14. That helped the Spurs overcome a sloppy 16-turnover night.

Next up: a road game Wednesday night against Denver.

---

After the Hawks scored the first five points of the period, the Silver & Black needed a basket. Enter Bryn Forbes and Marco Belinelli.

After five minutes of the final quarter, the Spurs got the Hawks' lead down to 4 points again, but still can't stop Kent Bazemore. The Hawks' reserve led all scorers with 26 points, but a DeMar DeRozan hoop pushed him back in front.

DeRozan's 27 points, combined with 16 each from Aldridge and Forbes, 17 from Derrick White and 14 from Patty Mills led the Spurs' offense. White had the important scoring burst, scoring seven straight points to take it from a 102-98 deficit to a 105-102 lead.

THIRD QUARTER:

After three, the Spurs trail 90-86.

The Spurs finally started to create a little separation in the third quarter. At the midway point of the period, San Antonio led 76-70 after it had been a one-possession game for what felt like the whole game. The hot shooting continued, with the Silver & Black scorching the nets at a 53 percent rate from downtown. But it wouldn't last, as the Hawks roared ahead late in the frame. Hawks center Alex Len hit a three as the quarter ended, pushing the Hawks' lead from one to four.

SECOND QUARTER:

At halftime, the Spurs lead 58-56.

The Spurs shot better than 52 percent in the first half and scored 12 points from the free throw line. They're in a close game because they committed 9 turnovers and allowed the Hawks to collect 7 offensive rebounds. In addition to the scoring you expect from superstars LaMarcus Aldridge and DeMar DeRozan, Patty Mills has stepped up, draining four of his six shots from behind the arc.

Atlanta's Kent Bazemore leads all scorers with 15 points.

---

The Hawks were double-digit underdogs coming into Tuesday night's game, but they haven't played like it. Fearless rookie Trae Young is just 2-of-6 from the floor in the first quarter and a half, but he has more points than All-Star LaMarcus Aldridge. The big scorers have been coming off the bench in this one. Kent Bazemore leads the Hawks and Patty Mills leads the Spurs. Both players have 12 points with 6 minutes to go before halftime. The Spurs are up by 2.

If you thought DeMar DeRozan would be quiet all half, you would have been wrong. He's doing most of his damage at the free throw line, where he's 6 of 7, but he hasn't missed a field goal en route to 12 points. The Spurs' lead remained at 2 with 2 minutes left in the quarter.

FIRST QUARTER:

After one, the Spurs lead 33-31.

The Spurs made seven of their first eight shots, which is awesome, but they also turned the ball over twice in the first six minutes. That's not as great, but the aggressiveness is there. Seeing the young guards contributing early is a plus, because it keeps opposing defenses honest against DeMar, LaMarcus and Rudy.

Hot shooting (or a lack of defense) was the theme of a high-scoring first quarter. Scoring was pretty balanced for the Spurs, led by 9 points from Patty Mills.

Pregame

The Spurs are heavy favorites in Tuesday night's game against the young and depleted Hawks, but anything can happen.

The Spurs have been far from consistent throughout the 2018-19 season, a campaign that has featured wins over league powers like the Warriors, Bucks and Raptors. The Silver & Black also took losses to the lowly Suns, Knicks and Bulls.

San Antonio enters Tuesday's game tied for the seventh seed, and holding a tiebreaker over Oklahoma City in eighth. The LA Clippers sit 2.5 games ahead of the Spurs, making the sixth seed appear unlikely with five games left for the Silver & Black. The team is guaranteed to make the playoffs for the 22nd consecutive season.

The Spurs lost their last game Sunday night against the Kings and have just two wins in their last six games.

The Hawks come in after an overtime win over the Bucks. Atlanta has won four out of its last five and appears to be a lock to finish with the league's fifth-worst record. So they're not actively tanking, but they'll still be shorthanded in San Antonio. Just look at this injury report!

Hawks' injury/inactive report: Forward/center John Collins (rest, load management), doubtful; center Dewayne Dedmon (left ankle soreness), out; center Miles Plumlee (cartilage injury, left knee), out; forward Alex Poythress (right ankle sprain), out; forward Taurean Prince (bilateral foot soreness), doubtful; forward Omari Spellman (left ankle sprain), out.

Tip-off is slated for 7:30 p.m. at the AT&T Center.